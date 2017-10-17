Bomb disposal unit called to Wing social club after customer arrives with munitions

The Royal Logistic Corps bomb disposal squad and Thames Valley Police were called to Wing Sports and Social Club on Monday October 16 after a customer brought munitions into the club car park to show his friends.

The bomb disposal unit in the Wing Sports and Social Club car park

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We were called at 4.45pm to the car park of Wing Sports and Social Club, Leighton Road, Wing as the caller had brought what looked like ‘little bombs’ to show a friend.

“The objects were described to police by the callers as ‘metal, very old, rusty, around four-and-a-half inches in diameter and nine inches long.

“Members of the Ministry of Defence’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal attended and removed the items to their base as it was established the items were unlikely to contain explosives or chemicals.”

June Tobin, landlady at Wing Sports and Social Club, alerted the police when John Gunnell, a regular at the club, turned up at the bar and asked her to help identify two objects he had found earlier while working in Bedford on Monday.

Wing Sports and Social Club

She said: “One of our regulars was working at a private address in Bedford and on his way home he popped in the pub, he asked if I could have a look at something he had found when he was digging in the property’s garden.

“They were in the boot, myself and another person went and had a look and thought they looked like they may have been a detonator of some kind.

“I took a picture and sent it to the police.

“They decided to send a specialist out and the bomb squad was sent from Northolt to X-ray the devices, they were munitions of some kind.

“The bomb squad was also sent to the house in Bedford and more were found there.

“We were quite busy last night we had a bowls team and two darts teams, about 100 people were in the pub at the time.

“I was quite worried that we might have to evacuate and get everyone out, but the bomb squad told us there was no immediate danger and we did not have to evacuate.

“The gentleman that brought them was quite embarrassed by it all but I told him he did the right thing and they have now been removed and disposed of correctly.”

The items that led to the whole episode were rusted metal cylinders dug up from underneath the lawn of a house in Bushmead Avenue, Bedford.

Boss Landscapes owner Nigel Wheatley said: “They didn’t really know what they were so they passed them round a bit then chucked them in the skip.”

However Mr Gunnell thought the objects might be of historic interest so he popped two of them in his boot to show friends and family setting off an unforeseen chain of events.

Mr Wheatley added: “It was a bit silly of him.

“His ‘punishment’ will be refilling the entire skip after the bomb squad officers emptied it all out!”

It is not known whether the missiles had landed in Bushmead Avenue during the war and been buried there ever since, or whether they had been hidden there later.

The current owners knew nothing about them.