Blaze involving 120 bales of grass in Haddenham closes road

A fire in Haddenham involving 120 bales of miscanthus is now under control say firefighters.

Crews were called to Station Road just before 3.30pm on Easter Monday to reports of 120 bales of miscanthus, also known as elephant grass, which had caught fire.

Relief crews attended overnight to control the burning before the fire service left the scene completely at 7.40am this morning.

Station Road is likely to remain closed until this afternoon as police begin to investigate the incident.

Firefighters used a main jet, a hose reel and water tankers to control the burning.