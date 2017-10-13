Bierton mum celebrates winning bike voucher as part of Vale Lottery

A mum from Bierton has won a £500 bike voucher after winning the latest Vale Lottery prize draw.

Joanne Kerr won the bike voucher after she was automatically entered into a prize draw when she signed up for the latest edition of the Vale Lottery.

Joanne started playing the Vale Lottery when she moved to the area a few years ago and chose to support Vale Lottery’s Community Fund which helps a range of local organisations.

She said: “I plan to put the voucher towards buying some bikes for the children.

“Since finding out I had won I have already encouraged friends, family and neighbours to get involved.

“It’s really lovely to be able support causes right here in the Vale.”

The prize was presented by district councillor Janet Blake, cabinet member for commercialisation and business transformation and she said: “It’s great that the Vale Lottery continues to go from strength to strength.

“We’re excited to celebrate its second birthday in the upcoming months for which we’ll have another fantastic bonus prize draw.

“Look out for that and, of course, a big thank you to all Vale Lottery supporters.”

Tickets for Vale Lottery cost £1, with 60p supporting good causes and the balance going to running costs and prizes.

So far the lottery has raised more than £120,000, while offering players the chance to win up to £25,000.

To buy tickets or for more information visit www.valelottery.co.uk where local good causes interested in benefiting from the lottery can also sign up.