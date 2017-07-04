Bet in pub leads duo to global success

Two talented musicians who met at a pub in Thame are seeing their debut single go viral.

OMYO (pronounced Ohm-Yo) are club promoter Tom McCorkell (vocals) and fashion model William Edward (vocals and music) who have been making music together since taking on a bet to write a song after meeting one New Year’s Eve in the James Figg.

Days With You, released on Two Six Records, is a splash of RnB tinged pop which was premiered on Clas Music.

The music video, which was shot in New York, has racked up almost 800,000 total streams across all platforms and won playlist support from Spotify, Vevo and Ditto Music.

William, who lives in Thame, used to work at CPM and the Thatch. He has modelled for magazines such as ID, GQ, Vogue, Gay Times and Attitude plus brands like New Look, Nike and many more.

Tom, who is from Great Kimble, is a former pupil of Lord Williams’s School.

OMYO’s music has been used in various New Look, Accessorize and other corporate advertising with more placements on the horizon.

As well as playing Wireless Festival and Nozstock the duo have also performed at Pianos in New York, plus supported X-Factor winner Sam Bailey.

For more info and to catch OMYO live this summer visit www.omyomusic.com