BBC Three Counties star to canoe the Grand Union Canal

The radio presenter will donate all funds to raise money for Children in Need

This November BBC Three Counties radio star will be canoeing the length of the Grand Union canal, through Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire to raise money for Children in Need.

Starting on November 14th through 5 days, presenter Andy Collins will present his 3 hour breakfast programme before taking on a day of canoeing.

Andy will make his way from, the most southerly point of the Grand Union Canal in Hertfordshire, through Bedfordshire and finishing 70 miles later in North Buckinghamshire.

BBC Children in Need’s annual appeal show will be back on Friday 18th November and the Charity is encouraging people all across the UK to channel their passions, hobbies or dreams to do their thing and help change lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Andy Collins, speaking to British Canoeing said: “I came up with the idea of taking on the canoe challenge whilst walking by dog along the Aylesbury Arm of the Grand Union canal.

“I’d been trying to think of something to do to raise money for BBC Children in Need and I felt this would be a great way to help both challenge myself and raise funds for such a good cause.

“I hope the people of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire are encouraged to tune in and donate.”

Andy has never canoed before, and faces the added challenge of canoes not being allowed to use locks. He will therefore have to lift his canoe over 100 locks on their planned route. Andy has presented the weekday breakfast programme on BBC Three Counties Radio since June 2016, in his six months on air he’s found a new found love for seeing different parts of the three counties and exploring previously unseen parts of the countryside.