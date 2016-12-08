Base has new commander

RAF Halton, new Station Commander, Group Captain James Brayshaw has assumed command from Wing Commander Niki Stacey.

Group Captain Brayshaw joined the RAF as an airman in 1989 and was commissioned in 1994. He joined the Administrative (Secretarial) Branch and undertook a number of mainstream branch appointments as a junior officer, including recruitment, personnel casework and deployed operations.

Having been promoted to Squadron Leader in 2003 he served in roles which included project implementation, personnel management, infrastructure and another deployed operational tour.

Following promotion to Wing Commander in 2008, he served overseas as a planning officer. On his return to the UK he completed Advanced Command and Staff Training and assumed command of Base Support Wing at RAF Coningsby. He was posted to the MoD in September 2012 to join the New Employment Model Programme, before deploying overseas on operations once more in February 2015.

On promotion to Group Captain in October 2015 he returned to MoD as the Team Leader for the Armed Forces Remuneration Project.

Group Captain Brayshaw assumed command of RAF Halton on November 28.