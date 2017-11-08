Barns quiz raises £850 for two charities

A quiz night held in Thame attended by almost 100 people has raised £850 for two charities.

It was the Saturday Strollers who came as the brains of the evening, winning the quiz held at Thame Barns Centre, on Friday, November 3.

More than 90 people attended the quiz held in aid of two local charities, Sobell House Hospice, based at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford and SeeSaw which provides grief counselling for children and young people in Oxfordshire.

Karen and Patsy, managers of the centre, were delighted to say that the evening had raised £850 which was split equally between the two charities.

Quiz master Terry Austen devised some interesting rounds including sweet tasting, music and identifying dog cartoon characters.

Elaine, from Sobell House, spoke about the work they do in the hospice for patients and their families, including John Thomas, the previous manager of the Barns Centre.

Alison spoke about the money she was raising for SeeSaw through a coast to coast walk in memory of her daughter Megan.

During the evening a raffle took place and many local companies had kindly donated the raffle prizes including Travelodge, The Thatch, Bizzie Lizzie, Brother’s Hair Salon, Wren’s Butchers, Co op, Sainsbury’s and The Works Ice Cream Parlour in Aylesbury.

The next major event taking place at Thame Barns Centre is a Christmas Fair and Café on Friday, November 24, from 9.30am. There will be the opportunity to browse 20 local craft stalls attending on the day.