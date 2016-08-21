Bank Holiday weekend of free music, fun and entertainment in Vale Park, Aylesbury

Families can look forward to a Bank Holiday weekend filled with free live music, kids’ entertainment and plenty of patriotism.

Two days of music and activity in Vale Park, Aylesbury will see a live outdoor concert lasting more than eight hours, as well as a Proms event with Union flag waving and a firework finale, plus an outdoor church service and football event.

Live in the Park, from noon through to 9.30pm on Saturday August 27, will be hosted by Stoke Mandeville Radio presenter Dez Kay (pictured at last year’s event), introducing acts including The Dung Beatles, Callow Saints, James and Jack Manders, The Ukes of Hazard, Rock Choir, Bustin’ Loose and headliners Skasouls UK who I wrote about last week and who will be onstage from 8.15pm.

And while the music is on stage, the day will be enhanced with free traditional fun fair rides, inflatables, family entertainment and a Community Involvement Area where there will be a chance to have a go at games, crafts and activities from local businesses, charities and organisations.

The Parklife weekend is organised by Aylesbury Town Council and Aylesbury Church Network,with Stuart Robb, who has knowledge of the local music scene, provided assistance with putting together the music line up.

Building on the feeedback from last year’s event, Cllr Peter Agoro, chair of the communities committee at the town council, said: “Visitors gave us overwhelming positive feedback, praising the family activities, catering and line-up of live music.

“The relaxed, safe and comfortable environment in the park made it possible for us to provide a range of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.”

Visitors can take a home made picnic (although no glass is permitted at the event) or buy refreshments from catering stalls including a hog roast, noddles, pancakes, burgers, fish and chips, sweet treats, ice cream, bars and coffee.

Later in the evening from 10.15 - 11.30pm, experts from UK Astronomy will be available sharing equipment and periscopes to enable visitors to learn about the solar system.

Numbers will be limited for this event and children and vulnerable adults will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

On Sunday August 28 Aylesbury Church Network will host their traditional Church in the Park event before the newly formatted Footie and Fun in the Park events.

Then the live music will return in the evening with classical and modern music performed by Aylesbury Concert Band and soprano Alison Langer during Proms in the Park.

Visitors are encouraged to take Union flags, chairs,picnic hampers and blankets (plus plenty of layers of clothing as it gets cooler as the night closes in) to enjoy a fantastic British tradition.

The evening will culminate with a Grand Finale of sparkling fireworks at the end of the Proms event, at approximately 9.30pm.

So there is no excuse not to enjoy a fabulous Bank Holiday weekend of music, fun and entertainment with your family and friends.