Bake Off star joins team at Thame Food Festival

Organisers of the Thame Food Festival are excited to announce that the Great British Bake Off finalist Jane Beedle will be joining the team of talented chefs at this year’s event.

The event has attracted various high profile celebrities over the years and the inclusion of Beedle will certainly add to the occasion.

Thame Food Festival director Lotte Duncan said: “We feel incredibly lucky to have so many baking stars on our stage this year - and having the gorgeous Jane Beedle really is the icing, frosting and glitter on the cake!

“We couldn’t be happier.”

This year will see the festival relocating to Thame Showground and extending the programme over two days - Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1.

Supported by Michelin star and television chef, Raymond Blanc, this year is aiming to have about 300 artisan producers alongside demonstrations from many leading chefs and bakers.

Fifteen million people watched the GBBO final, meaning the festival should expect to be very busy with many inspired by the show.

The annual event has been running since 2008 and managed to attract close to 28,000 people last year.