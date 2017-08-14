Aylesbury woman’s fundraiser for charity that supported family following mum’s death from cancer

Have your say

An Aylesbury woman is organising a fundraising evening for the charity that supported her family when her mum lost her cancer battle earlier this year.

The Florence Nightingale Hospice supported the Sellar family when Tina, 52, passed away in February, less than a month after being diagnosed with metastatic cancer.

Tina Sellar

Now her daughter Lianne is organising a dance and music show at Queens Park Arts Centre next month in an effort to give something back to the charity.

Metastatic cancer is so-called because it spreads quickly through the body.

Tina’s son Luke recalled: “We first realised something wasn’t right after Christmas dinner when mum fell asleep on the sofa, which was totally out of character for her.

“She tried to go back to work on December 27 but wasn’t able to.

“At first the doctors thought she had shingles.”

A week or so later the family received the news that it was breast cancer.

Luke aded: “The doctors said they had rarely seen a case as severe as this.”

Tina received care at home from the hospice, who provided the family with invaluable support.

Tina, who worked at Britannia Building Society in Aylesbury, lost her battle with the condition in February.

Lianne said: “The hospice were fantastic because they always found the time to talk to you.

“They were a great comfort during a desperately hard time and they helped us see there was light at the end of the tunnel.”

The family say they are very grateful for all the hospice’s support and say they will try and give something back to them for as long as they can.

Earlier this year Luke held a poker night at his football club Wendover FC which raised more than £1,000.

Now Lianne is organising a dance show at the Limelight Theatre in Aylesbury entitled ‘A Splash of Pink’ which is being held on Sunday September 3 from 6.30pm.

The evening is a chance for local youngsters to showcase their dancing and singing talents and all of them will be wearing something pink - which inspired the title for the show.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £12 for adults and £8 for children.

To book tickets visit http://www.qpc.org/limelight.aspx?t=1&g=0&%2FLimelight+Theatre and to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lianne-sellar