Aylesbury Vale ‘still safe’ despite rise in crime says top cop

Latest figures show that there were 138,710 crimes reported across Thames Valley, which includes Buckinghamshire, from April 1, 2016 until March 31, 2017.

The figures are up 7.2 percent on the previous year, compared to 129,449 reported crimes. Of these, 9,180 crimes were reported in Aylesbury Vale Local Police Area (LPA), a rise of 3.6 percent on last year.

The increase in crime reports is reflected nationally in the ONS Crime Survey of England and Wales, and is largely attributed to improvements in compliance with National Crime Recording Standards, following recommendations made by HMIC in 2014.

A spokesman said that, overall, crime levels in Thames Valley remain low compared with five and ten years ago. There were 66,976 fewer crimes recorded in this timeframe compared with five years ago (205,686), and 8,357 fewer recorded offences compared with ten years ago (147,067).

Following the release of the figures, Superintendent Olly Wright, LPA commander for Aylesbury Vale, said: “Whilst recorded crime has marginally increased, it is broadly in line with what has been happening across the rest of the Thames Valley.

“Levels of crime still compare favourably with elsewhere, and Aylesbury Vale continues to be a safe area, even as it changes and increases in population size,” Superintendent Wright added.

“We closely monitor our crime figures throughout the year to ensure that we are responding appropriately to areas of most harm and demand, and can identify developing trends to target our resources accordingly.

“We continue to focus on those crimes of most concern to communities, and those which cause the most harm. We have seen reductions in the number of sexual offences and, whilst that could be a positive sign, I would reiterate that any contact made with the police will be taken seriously and treated in confidence, so please do not hold back from reporting if you are a victim or know someone who is. Crime prevention and partnership working will be more important than ever as we work to make Aylesbury Vale a safe place to live, work and visit.”