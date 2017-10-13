Aylesbury Vale residents can now access council information via Amazon’s Alexa service

Aylesbury Vale District Council has made a significant step forward as it claims to be the first local authority in the country to launch a skill for Amazon’s voice-controlled Alexa service.

The new skill means that residents who own an Alexa-enabled device can access selected information on the council and its services through simple voice commands.

Currently, residents can ask for various information including who are the political leaders of the council, council tax payment options, and what items can go in recycling bins, while there is also the option to book assisted waste collections.

In the near future, the council plans to expand the skill’s features by adding the ability for residents to report missed bins, and to check their council tax balances.

Councillor Janet Blake, cabinet member for commercialisation and business transformation said: “The introduction of our Amazon skill is an exciting step forward in our strategy to make accessing our services easier and more convenient for residents.

“The ability to interact with us through voice-controlled Alexa will also be of significant benefit to residents with visual impairments.”

To find out more about AVDC’s Alexa skill visit www.amazon.co.uk/Aylesbury-Vale-District-Council-Self-Service/dp/B0759ZJ7XW