Aylesbury Vale District Council's business services arm Incgen launches glitzy awards

The business services arm of Aylesbury vale District Council has launched a special awards night to honour local firms.

Incgen - which was set up by Aylesbury Vale District Council to provide support to local businesses has launched the 5 Star Business Awards.

The council says that the aim of the awards night is to 'recognise the continued excellence of organisations trading or based in the Vale of Aylesbury'.

A celebration ball will take place on November 15, at The Oculus, at the council's Gateway offices - where the winners will be announced in 'glittering fashion'.

The awards categories are:

Boss of the Year

Employee of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Online business of the Year

Creative business of the Year

Most innovative business of the Year

Independent retail business of the Year

Overall best new business of the Year

Community impact business of the Year

Leisure or tourist attraction of the Year

Manufacturing or Engineering company of the Year

Customer services excellence business of the Year

The awards will be sponsored by the council and Mix96. Sponsors of each award category will be announced on 11 September when all the shortlisted businesses will also be announced.

Judges will then meet each entrant and the winners will be celebrated at the ceremony.

Jive Aces - dubbed 'the UK’s No.1. Jive and Swing band' who appeared on Britain's Got Talent have been enlisted to provide entertainment on the night.

Colin Newall, Managing Director of organisers Incgen commented: “Our awards will recognise how hard businesses in our region work and reward them for their achievements and successes. Our awards ceremony will recognise the entrants and the winners and further underline the talent, invention and dedication to customers the businesses that trade or are based within the Vale of Aylesbury.

"Let’s shout about our successes. We’re proud of the business community and we’re looking forward to celebrating with them on November 15 2017.

"This is our inaugural event, yet we envisage this becoming an event local organisation’s look forward to on an annual basis. The overarching aim of the 5 Star Awards is to promote the businesses and the professionals who make our locality such an enjoyable place to work.

"With 12 awards to be awarded, there’s something for every business – of all types and sizes – to enter. It’s free to enter and it couldn’t be simpler with a dedicated website assigned to entrants and also if you wish to sponsor the awards: www.5starbusinessawards.co.uk”