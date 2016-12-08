Aylesbury Vale and District Council will be removing 1000 green bins to cut down on unnecessary waste

Recycling drive sees surplus bins removed

AVDC will be removing more than 1,000 additional green-lidded rubbish bins from properties in the Vale during the New Year.

The council will be writing to affected residents before Christmas.

Households across the Vale are only permitted one green-lidded rubbish bin, unless they have special permission from the council, as this cuts down on unnecessary waste and encourages recycling.

The extra waste from these 1,000+ bins contain a combined total of three vehicles worth of recycling.

By removing these bins, otherwise squandered waste can be recycled and given a new lease of life. This will have a positive effect on the environment and save AVDC a considerable amount in collection costs.

Amy Bridgford, Operations and Projects Manager said, “Across the Vale up to 75% of household waste can be recycled in either the blue-lidded recycling bin or the green food recycling caddy. As so much can be recycled, there is no need to have a larger or additional green-lidded rubbish bin, unless you have a large family or have clinical waste.

"It only takes small, simple measures to make the most of your recycling bins. For help on what to recycle take a look on our website at www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/recycling”.