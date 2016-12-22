Aylesbury Ukip Councillor Andy Hetherington steps down after 19 months of service

The UKIP councillor for the Elmhurst Ward, Andy Hetherington, has resigned from his post after 19 months of service, as he has moved away from the area.

The Leader of the Council, Neil Blake, thanked Mr Hetherington for his contribution to the work of the Council and the services he has given to the local community he represented.

There will be a by-election in due course, but the date has not yet been fixed.

The Council’s preference is to combine the by-election with the scheduled County Council Elections taking place in May 2017. A notice of vacancy was published today (22 December).

Cllr. Neil Blake, added : “This vacancy does not affect the overall political control of the Council and by combining the elections we will be able to save tax payers money. I’d like to wish Andy all the best for the future.”

Mr Hetherington has been approached for comment.