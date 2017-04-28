Aylesbury town is banging the drum for more buskers

Talented performers of all varieties are being encouraged to busk in Aylesbury, to help make the town a vibrant and entertaining place to visit.

Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership is looking to support lots of different sorts of street entertainers and buskers into Aylesbury town centre, to improve the range of sights and sounds on offer. Existing performers including guitarists, ukelele players, drummers and pan pipe players will remain, but it’s not just musicians that the Partnership is encouraging to come forward.

Diana Fawcett, Aylesbury Town Centre Manager, said: “If there are any local groups that would be interested in doing a performance and showcasing their talent, please get in touch. We would love to hear from anyone, from karate and dancing groups to choirs, musicians and jugglers.

“We’re always looking for ways to make Aylesbury an exciting and engaging experience for our visitors, with specialist markets, events and live entertainment all year round. You might not have even thought about it yet, but street performance is a great way to showcase all the amazing things that you can do.”

If you would like to show what you can do on the streets of Aylesbury this summer, email Diana Fawcett on dfawcett@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk