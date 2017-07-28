Aylesbury to host BBC’s longest-running political discussion show

Have your say

The BBC’s longest-running political panel show Any Questions? is to be broadcast from Aylesbury High School on September 8.

The BBC Radio Four show, first broadcast in 1948, sees politicians, policy makers, writers and thinkers discuss the big issues live in front of an audience.

The event is free for the public to attend with ticket sales organised by the school.

Tickets will be available from August 13 by visiting www.ahs.bucks.sch.uk.

The debate will be chaired by Jonathan Dimbleby.

Details of the panellists appearing on the show have not yet been released.