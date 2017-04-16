Aylesbury teens arrested after fatal crash in Ivinghoe

A pair of teenagers from Aylesbury have been arrested following a fatal collision in Ivinghoe.

At around 4.50pm yesterday (15/4) a red Ford Fiesta and a black Aprilla motorbike collided at the junction of the B489 Tring Road and Beacon Road near Ivinghoe.

The rider of the motorbike sustained serious injuries and died. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 19-year-old man from Aylesbury, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs. A passenger in the Fiesta, a 17-year-old boy from Aylesbury, was arrested on suspicion of drugs possession – cannabis. The man and the boy have both been released from police custody under investigation.

Thames Valley Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Jason Brinklow of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “It is believed that a number of motorists who observed the collision left the scene after the emergency services arrived. It is vital that these motorists contact police immediately so we can begin to build a picture as to how the collision happened.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information about the collision please call us on 101 or visit a police station and quote reference 43170109361. Alternatively, if you have information but wish to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

