Aylesbury street celebrating after success in the People’s Postcode Lottery

Five neighbours on Orwell Drive are celebrating after their postcode (HP21 9JL) was drawn as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Four of the neighbours who play in the postcode have scooped £1,000 each, with another who plays with two tickets doubling their win to £2,000.

A minimum of 31 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery which has raised more than £229 million to date for good causes.

A local cause that has received support from the lottery is the Bucks Owl and Raptor Group which was awarded £2,000 last year to extend its bird box conservation programme.

If you were one of the winners, we’d love to speak to you!

E-mail neil.shefferd@jpress.co.uk or call 01296 619731.