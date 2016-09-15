Aylesbury secondary school pupils taking part in World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

Pupils at a secondary school in Aylesbury are organising an event to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Year 10 and 11 students are planning a World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event on September 30, which will include a staff ‘Cake Off’.

The pupils have also organised a raffle, with prizes donated from several local businesses, a cake and drink sale at break time and lunch time for students and competitions throughout the week, including sports tournaments for year seven students.

The students hope to break their fundraising record for the event which currently stands at £357.55. People can donate to the coffee morning by texting JAM4GKF to 70550 should you wish to donate.