Aylesbury schoolgirl Ana, 13, aims for further national glory in junior pageant competition

A schoolgirl from Aylesbury is going for glory in this year’s Junior Miss Galaxy.

Ana Martins, 13, is looking to build on her success in the Teen Upcoming Model competition in 2016, a national event which she won.

Ana, who goes to the Grange School, moved to the UK with her family from Portugal five years ago.

After the move to England, Ana was initially very shy and looked into taking part in pageants as a way of improving her confidence.

She said: “I decided I wanted to take part in order to make myself a strong, independent woman.

“I was very shy and I wanted to stand out in public more.”

Ana, who lives in Shakespeare Way, was delighted with her win in the Teen Upcoming Model competition in Cheshire in September 2016.

She said: “It was a fantastic event.

“I would like to thank Model Search UK for the experience and opportunity given to me.”

Now she has set her sights on the Junior Miss Galaxy title, where she will be competing in the 12-14 age group.

On the day participants are interviewed and talk about themselves and where they are from, before taking part in a fashion round, where they are judged on their outfits and their appearance on the catwalk.

Participants also have to fundraise for Miss Galaxy’s chosen charity The Christie Charity, which provides enhanced hospital services that the NHS are often unable to fund.

Ana said: “I started fundraising for Christie’s about a month ago through raffles and knocking on doors, which has already helped improve my confidence.”

The final of Junior Miss Galaxy takes place at The Park Hall Hotel in Lancashire on March 12.

Ana’s dad Fernando Martins said: “I am very proud of my daughter for taking part.

“I hope this will improve her as a person and help give her a better quality of life.”