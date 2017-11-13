Aylesbury’s chefs of the future showcase their talents at annual competition

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds Young Chef competition took place at Aylesbury College on Saturday November 11.

This was the 24th time the event had taken place and it saw nine contestants aged between 11 and 15 cook a two course dish which was then sampled by judges.

The winner was Bea Seddon from Aylesbury High School whose winning entry was roasted tomato soup with Irish soda bread followed by lemon curd yoghurt with raspberries and chocolate short bread.

Judging was by Daniel Richardson, head chef at Hartwell House Hotel & Spa and Fred Reader, head of the food department at Aylesbury College.

The prizes were presented by chairman of Aylesbury Vale District Council Cllr Sue Renshell.

Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds president Barry Ferguson said: “The standard of cooking and presentation gets better every year and it was a hard task for the judges to pick a winner.”