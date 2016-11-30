Aylesbury records biggest property price rise in the UK

New research has revealed that the average property price in Aylesbury has increased by 21% - the most in the country

The 2016 Property Price Index, released by home services marketplace Plentific shows that Aylesbury has topped the ‘What’s Hot’ table, after the average price of a house rose in the town by 21.5%.

In Aylesbury the average sold price for a house in December 2015 was £314,236 however in 2016 the current average value is £381,787, an increase of £67,551.

The rest of the top five features locations in London and the South East with Greenwich second at 19.91%, followed by Ipswich (19.59%), Brentwood (19.43%) and Chelsea (18%).

Meanwhile, St Albans in neighbouring Hertfordshire is also in the list placing eighth with an increase of 17.28%.

The index has also released a list of locations that are ‘not hot’ - where there has been very little change in the value of property prices.

Highland in Scotland and Stoke-on-Trent top this list with a rise of just 5.02%.