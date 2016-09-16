Aylesbury rambling group set to celebrate 50 year anniversary

A walking group is celebrating 50 years of enjoying the local countryside and keeping Aylesbury’s paths clear.

Aylesbury Ramblers were formed in October 1966 and to mark the occasion the group is holding a special anniversary walk next month.

When the group started their slogan was ‘Working for Walkers’ and as well as holding a regular programme of walks the ramblers also carry out maintenance on paths.

This includes installing bridges, steps and stiles and clearing undergrowth.

The founder members of the group included Ray and Jennifer Knowles and Bill Pike.

Other notable highlights from the group’s history include establishing various popular routes around the area.

These include the 32-mile Aylesbury Ring established in the 1980s, the 12-mile Round Aylesbury Walk in 2000 and the 54-mile Outer Aylesbury Ring in July 2011.

In 2014, the group launched path check and maintenance walks, a scheme which sees about 15 people doing simple repairs to paths in and around the town twice a month.

Last year, a Ripple group was launched, which consists of volunteers who replace stiles in a poor condition with gates.

The scheduled anniversary walk on October 8 sees a choice of walks take place starting at Green Park in Aston Clinton.

This will be followed by a lunch and social get-together.

For more details about the group visit www.aylesbury-ramblers.org.uk.