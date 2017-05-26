Aylesbury Pubwatch scheme co-ordinator gets award

One of the stars of the Aylesbury Pubwatch scheme has been presented with an award in recognition of her work.

Diane Brown, who works for Thames Valley Police as their watch schemes and neighbourhood alert co-ordinator in Aylesbury Vale was presented with the accolade, handed out to mark 20 years of the national Pubwatch scheme.

Diane said she was delighted to receive the award adding: “Members of the Aylesbury Pub Watch work hard to ensure that their staff and customers can work and socialise in a safe and friendly environment.

“I hope that my role plays a part in helping them to achieve this.”

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Ross presented awards to Diane and Debie Pearmain, who was recognised for her work with a Pubwatch scheme in Berkshire.

Nikki said: “This is a great opportunity for me to recognise the great work carried out by our teams supporting Pubwatch and therefore ensuring that pubs and clubs remain safe and secure places to go.

“A voluntary scheme which operates nationally, but relies on support from a variety of partners including the police.

“The award recognises the contributions of individuals which go above and beyond expectations.

“My thanks to all who support this great scheme and especially to the recipients of this award.”

Steve Baker, chair of the national Pubwatch scheme said: “The success of any local Pubwatch depends on the level of support given to them by other stakeholders, particularly that of the police.

“Diane and Debie have demonstrated a very strong commitment to their local schemes over many years.

“I am very pleased to be able to nominate them for these awards; they are great ambassadors for Thames Valley Police.

“The work they do makes a significant contribution to the reduction of crime and anti-social behaviour in the night time economy.

To find out more about the scheme visit www.nationalpubwatch.org.uk