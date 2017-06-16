Aylesbury pet shops launch donation service to help animals affected by Grenfell Tower fire

Two pet shops in Aylesbury are running a donation service to help animals that have been separated from their owners following the fire at the Grenfell Tower block in London.

Mcgrumpy & Snuffles Canine Emporium in Duck Farm Court has been running the donation service alongside JRG Pet and Equestrian in Parton Road following the blaze which started in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Katy Martin from Mcgrumpy & Snuffles said: “I was reading the papers and watching the news and saw about a chap who did not want to be evacuated without his pet.

“As a pet owner you sympathise with them and so we decided to set up a donation point to try and do our bit to help.”

Katy said both stores had been overwhelmed by the generous donations they had received ahead of the deadline for donations tomorrow afternoon (Saturday).

She said: “We particularly need more bowls, collars, leads and cat litter and any other pet accessories people have got.

“We have a lot of pet food already but obviously we wouldn’t say no to more.”

Items can be left at JRG Pet and Equestrian until 5pm on Saturday or at Mcgrumpy & Snuffles until 7pm on the same day.