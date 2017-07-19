Aylesbury parks win green space awards - for the tenth year in a row!

Two Aylesbury parks have scooped top green space awards.

Aylesbury’s Vale Park and Bedgrove Park have both been awarded the renowned Green Flag by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

The flags will be raised in ceremonies by the Chairman of Ayles Vale District Council at Vale Park on 2 August, and Bedgrove Park on 3 August. Local residents are encouraged to join in with the celebrations, which will take place from 1pm.

This is the tenth year in a row that Vale Park has won the award, and the eighth year in a row for Bedgrove Park.

The two parks, which are both managed by AVDC, are among 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that have been awarded Green Flags in 2017.

Cllr Angela Macpherson, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “It’s fantastic news for AVDC, and demonstrates our ability to consistently deliver public spaces with the highest possible environmental standards and first-rate visitor facilities.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”

For further information about Aylesbury Vale’s parks, visit: https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/section/parks-and-play-areas