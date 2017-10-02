Aylesbury nightclub changes theme for Halloween event after criticism from student nurses

An Aylesbury nightclub has changed the planned theme for its Halloween event just days after The Bucks Herald was contacted by a group of student nurses who felt the event was ‘prejudicial and discriminatory.’

Fever nightclub put a message on its Facebook page promoting a forthcoming event called ‘The Asylum’ on Saturday October 28.

This was due to see the nightclub ‘transformed in the style of a psychiatric hospital’.

Last week, the Herald was contacted by student nurses based at the University of Bedfordshire’s Aylesbury campus who said they felt the event is ‘prejudicial and discriminatory.’

Speaking last week one of the students Josie Bizicki, from Aylesbury said: “Fever say they want the club to look like a psychiatric hospital - we feel that is prejudiced against people with mental health problems and discriminates against people with those illnesses.

“We spend 50% of our course in the workplace and part of what we do is combating the stigma against people with mental health problems.

“You wouldn’t have a Halloween event and say dress up as a cancer patient - in 2017 this feels wrong.

“We did not think it has been done maliciously - we just think it is small-minded.

“We call on Fever to either cancel the event completely or change the theme.”

Over the weekend, the theme of the event changed to The Haunted House - with the nightclub now due to be transformed into a haunted house.

Fever has not responded to the Herald’s request for comment as to why the theme of the event was changed.