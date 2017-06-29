Aylesbury man’s protest of wearing skirt to work goes viral

As the temperatures rise, so does the desire to wear weather-appropriate clothing, so many workplaces enforce their strict dress codes during the heat.

Whilst Aylesbury was in the grip of the summer heatwave, one man decided to protest the office dress code in an unusual way which gained national attention.

Joey Barge, 20, from Aylesbury wondered on Twitter why women were allowed to don skirts at work whilst men were denied a similar comfort.

He posted a picture of himself in shorts as he was heading into the office.

However, less than an hour later he was sent home from work.

Joey said: “The office is so hot and I sweat so much and feel uncomfortable.

“I’m fuming.

“A quarter of the office are wearing vest tops and skirts/dresses...

“I got sent home and told to change into appropriate clothing but it said females could wear dresses so hey ho!

“They said it was a bit too colourful and asked if I wanted to go home and change because they were letting us wear shorts because of my “protest” - but I said I was happy to stay.”

Rather than changing in to a full suit which would leave him sweltering in the hot sun, Joey decided to take a rather different approach, returning to the office later donning one of his mother’s dresses.

He predicted he would be sent home again, but his tactic appeared to have worked - at least partially.

Joey later tweeted a photograph of an email he had received, which read: “Due to the extremely warm temperatures currently, it has been agreed that gentlemen in the office are permitted to wear 3/4 length shorts.”