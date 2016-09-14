Aylesbury High School pupil selected for England basketball squad

An Aylesbury teenager has been selected for the England basketball squad.

Ciara Belsham, who is in Year 11 at Aylesbury High School, is one of 33 girls to be select ed in the under 17 national squad who will take part in a training camp in December.

The teenager was one of 120 girls who were observed and assessed during a recent event at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Manchester.

Ciara was part of the successful Aylesbury High School under 16 team who won the national finals this year to become national under 16 champions.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to playing with some of the top players in the country and I’d like to thank Mrs Arber, our Head of PE, and coach Jenner for all of their time, support and encouragement.”