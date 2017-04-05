Aylesbury High School girls know their African adventures!

A team of students from Aylesbury High School took part in the final of the African Adventures School Geography Challenge in Slough last week.

The AHS team of Jess Trueman, Freya Payne, Laila Shah and Elena Brooks were one of nine schools competing for the chance to win a volunteering trip to Kenya.

The task was to design educational resources to explain about the situation in Nakuru in Kenya.

The High School did not win but were given the following feedback from organisers who said: “We were really impressed by the high level of engagement, enthusiasm and attention to the task shown by the girls who used geographical terminology and concepts to communicate their ideas.”