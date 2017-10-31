Aylesbury hairdressers fundraising to help Booker Park School take all their pupils to this year’s Waterside panto

A hairdressers in Aylesbury has started a campaign to raise £1,000 to contribute towards transport costs so the whole of Booker Park School can attend a performance of Snow White at the Waterside Theatre.

Rhapsody Hairdressing is an autism-friendly salon and its owner Louise Ewers has a personal connection to the cause as her son Finley, attends the school.

She said: “The children at Booker Park have various disabilities and it is very expensive to get them all to the performance.

“We hope the money we raise can provide transport to a special performance of the pantomime which has been adapted to suit the children’s needs.

“The school has certainly done a lot for Finley - he wasn’t talking when he started there.

“This is my way of giving something back.”

Anyone who donates to the cause will be automatically entered into the Kingsbury salon’s prize draw.

Depending on how much you donate, there is a chance to win prizes including complimentary haircuts.

There is also a raffle within the salon to raise funds with the top prize a Paul Mitchell product hamper worth £120.

It is hoped that 235 children, accompanied by more than 100 staff, will attend the ‘relaxed’ performances on December 15 and 19 - shows adapted for those with a variety of access needs.

It will be the first time that the whole of Booker Park school has attended a show at the Waterside.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rhapsodyhair.

As well as the relaxed performance, there is also a signed and/or audio described performance of Snow White on Thursday December 28 at 1pm.