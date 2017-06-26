Aylesbury gymnasts mark International Handstand Day 2017

International Handstand Day 2017 took place on Saturday June 24 and to mark the occasion gymnasts across Aylesbury turned upside down for the cameras.

Members of both Aylesbury Gymnastics Club and Lynx Gymnastics Club flexed their muscles and held themselves upside down as part of the day, now in its fifth year, which aims to celebrate handstands around the world.

Members of Lynx Gymnastics Club in Aylesbury pose for International Handstand Day

Lynx Gymnastics sent us a picture of their UK Gymnastics squad handstanding in wonderful synchronicity against a balance beam while Aylesbury Gymnastics Club sent us two images of their members demonstrating considerably athleticism to hold themselves in the handstand position.

If you’ve got any more International Handstand Day photos taken here in the Vale which you would like featured e-mail neil.shefferd@jpress.co.uk.