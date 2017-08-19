Aylesbury guider helps children from poor area of Romania learn English during international visit

Have your say

A girl guide from Aylesbury has helped children from a poor part of Romania learn English and improve their life skills during an international visit.

Grace Magowan, 17, was one of ten girl guides from across the UK selected to spend 16 days in Romania during a trip organised by Anglia Girlguiding.

Grace, who is a member of Quainton and Waddesdon Guides explained she had to go through a selection process in order to go on the trip.

She said: “I had to go to the Buckinghamshire International Select Weekend and then the Anglia selection weekend.

“One of my tasks was to work as a group to make a plane that could tackle an assault course from rubbish!

“I was in disbelief when I was told that I had been selected to go to Romania.

“I raised £1,500 towards the trip and I received a grant from the William Harding Trust.

“We were based in Godinesti, a deprived village in Romania.

“The volunteers were split into groups and I was part of a group that taught English to some children.

“It was like a summer school but for the children that are poor it is their only form of education.

“We worked with children aged between seven and 16.

“We played duck duck goose with the little ones, then taught the older ones about personal development and did problem solving games with the older ones.

“At the end we gave them goodie bags and toys.

“The visit helped us appreciate what we have in England and taught us resilience and made us better people.

“Saying goodbye was hard, there were lots of hugs and tears but lots of happy memories as well.”

Grace achieved her silvers young leaders award following the trip and says she hopes to do more trips in the future.