Aylesbury Grammar School rated ‘exceptional’ for leadership

Aylesbury Grammar School has been rated ‘exceptional’ by the school’s best practice network.

Mark Sturgeon, headmaster, said: “We are all very proud to announce that Aylesbury Grammar School has achieved the ‘Exceptional Schools Award’ from the Best Practice Network.”

The Best Practice Network provides ‘Gold rated’ leadership development qualifications for teachers, leaders and education professionals

The statement added: “Aylesbury Grammar School is a truly exceptional school, it is a highly ambitious forward looking. and puts the attainment and well-being of students at the heart of all it does.”

