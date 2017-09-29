Aylesbury goes to work in a wheelchair in aid of charity

Organisations across Aylesbury have been spending sponsored days in a wheelchair to raise money for Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research.

These include the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury College, Ashmead Combined School and GARTEC, pictured above receiving a visit from Aylesbury’s recent Invictus Games participant Luke Delahunty.

All the above organisations say it has had a profound impact on their understanding and empathy for wheelchair users.

Wheels at Work is an ongoing campaign and organisations can take part whenever it suits them - with the chairs provided by mobility specialists Gerald Simonds.

For more details visit http://lifeafterparalysis.com/wheels-at-work/