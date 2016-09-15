Aylesbury employee hoping to raise £2,000 for charity from 30-mile run across Chiltern hills

A financial advisor is hoping to raise £2,000 for charity by running 30 miles from his home to his workplace in Aylesbury

Sheridan Admans, who works at The Share Centre in Oxford Road, is planning to complete a day in the office after running through the Chiltern hills on Monday, September 26.

He is hoping to raise money for the Lymphoma Association and Barnardo’s from the running challenge.

Mr Admans said: “I decided to undertake this challenge in April this year having only reached a distance of eight miles in personal exercise runs previously and never having trained for any running challenge.

“As I have progressed with my training, the enormity of this challenge has slowly dawned on me. Preparing myself has been difficult both mentally and physically and added to this is the consideration that the challenge is not an organised event.

“That means no marshals, no water stations on route, a 3am set off time, off-road terrain, un-paved road, hindered visibility and a climb over the Chilterns.

“These obstacles and the challenge I have set myself are however, miniscule when you consider the challenges faced by those that rely on the support of the charities I have chosen to support.

“I am determined to cross the line as I believe that the money we raise together will make a difference to those that the charities Lymphoma and Barnardo’s aim to support, which includes some of my colleagues families at The Share Centre.”

If you would like to sponsor Mr Adnams, go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserPage.action?userUrl=SheridanAdmans&faId=747723&isTeam=false