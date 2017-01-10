Aylesbury educated Claire Foy wins Golden Globe

She won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a television drama, and thanked the monarch she portrays as she took the stage to accept.

The Crown and its Jewel, Claire Foy won a Golden Globe at the star-studded ceremony in Beverly hills on Sunday night.

Claire, originally from Stockport attended Aylesbury High School from the age of 12, before attending Liverpool John Moores University where she studied Drama and Screen studies.

Foy’s work as a young Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown” earned her her first-ever Globe nomination. She has also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for the role.

During her acceptance speech, she called Queen Elizabeth II “extraordinary,” and said she “has been at the center of the world for 63 years.” “I think the world could do with a few more women at the center of it, if you ask me,” she added.

Foy also gave a special shoutout to her co-stars John Lithgow, who beamed at her from the audience throughout the speech, and Matt Smith. Right after Foy won, “The Crown” took the prize for best TV drama.