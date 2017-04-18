Aylesbury David Bowie statue name revealed

The world’s first David Bowie statue will be named ‘Earthly Messenger it has been revealed this week.

Housed under the arches in Aylesbury’s Market Square, the statue is being created by sculptor Andrew Sinclair after more than £100,000 was raised for the project via a Kickstarter campaign.

But, although previously scheduled for September this year - a date for the actual unveiling of the statue is now not as certain, after scaffolding was erected under the arches while works on the Waterside North development take place.

Aylesbury Friars Club founder David Stopps, who lead the campaign alongside wife Sue, said: “‘Ziggy himself was not an alien, just the earthly messenger for the Starman.’ These are David’s words taken from his famous Rolling Stone interview with William Burroughs in 1973, just months after his final Ziggy Friars Aylesbury show on July 15 1972. Accordingly we are calling the statue Earthly Messenger. “

He added: “The scaffolding is expected to remain in place until at least February 2018. It may be that we can find a temporary site for the statue so that the unveiling can still take place in September. It can then be moved to its permanent site under the arches after the scaffolding has been cleared.

“We are aware that many people are planning to fly from outside the UK for the unveiling in September, but we must advise them to hold off buying tickets until we know for sure what is happening.”

David Bowie chose Aylesbury’s Friars club to debut his iconic Ziggy Stardust and Hunky Dory albums.

He also championed the town as a touring spot for the likes of Iggy Pop. Blondie, The Modern Lovers , The Ramones and talking Heads who all played at The Friars Club.