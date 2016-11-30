Aylesbury couple’s dream honeymoon to Tenerife ruined by pervert

A newlywed couple’s dream honeymoon was ruined after a local pervert exposed himself in front of them.

Newly weds Samantha and Thomas Coffey, from Coxhill Way, went on a dream holiday in Tenerife to celebrate their marriage earlier this year.

Mrs Coffey said: “It was supposed to be a dream holiday that we would remember for the rest of our lives, but we will just having this horrible image of this dirty pervert ruining it for me and my husband.”

Despite this, Thompson and Thomas Cook have refused to take any action against the hotel despite Samantha saying several other holidaymakers also complained after the same man was seen running through the hotel.

Mrs Coffey added: “We reported it to the staff at the hotel but they simply didn’t care. What’s worse, is they were all English - there was no language barrier problem.

“They just tried to hush it up and pretend that it didn’t happen. It’s an absolute disgrace.

“We asked them to call the police – four hours later they had done absolutely nothing. The pervert was seen taking photos by another couple who had children with them – I can’t believe they are refusing to do anything.

“My husband has suffered from anxiety issues over the past two years, for him to have seen something like this is absolutely devastating. He can’t sleep properly after it,” she added.

A spokesman for Thomson said: We were concerned to hear of the Coffey’s experience. We’re investigating the matter with our resort teams and we are in direct contact with the customers to resolve the matter.”

Do you have a story? Have you suffered from the holiday from hell?

Email editorial@bucksherald.co.uk