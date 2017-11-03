Aylesbury Costa Coffee event raises £500 to help two-year-old girl diagnosed with spinal tumour

An event at Costa Coffee’s store in Cambridge Close, Aylesbury, has raised £500 to help a young customer’s ongoing treatment for a spinal tumour.

Sienna, two, and her family are regular customers at the store in Aylesbury Shopping Park however earlier this year the toddler was diagnosed with the condition.

The fundraiser featured a cake sale, raffle and Henna’s art and raised £496.

Costa Aylesbury store manager Sri Padmanabhan said: “Sienna is a fighter and through this event we are telling her that we are with her and she is always in our prayers.”