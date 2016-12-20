Aylesbury College students receive certification from National Citizen Service

Students from Aylesbury College have recently been presented with various certificates of achievement, for their participation in a number of different National Citizen Service (NCS) events. The presentation, which took place on Tuesday 6th December at Aylesbury College, saw over seventy students collect their certificates of achievement.

In order to receive their certificates, the students worked with local charity, Action4Youth to complete their level one leadership qualification, and national first-aid charity, St Johns Ambulance to complete their first aid qualification.

As part of their work with Action4Youth, the team organised various activities with charities such as Lindengate, Aylesbury Homeless Action Group, Avondale Care Home, Animal Antiks and Helen & Douglas House for the students to take part in.

The activities they took part in included bag packing at World’s End Garden Centre, building a wind breaker wall and walkways to protect a sensory garden at Lindengate, cake sales at the AVDC offices, volunteering at Aylesbury food bank and a sponsored ‘stairs walk’.

The group also ran sessions for the residents at Avondale Care Home, helped care for the animals at Animal Antiks and got involved in various sponsored activities such as walks, car washes and a football session.

From these sessions, the students raised over £1000 for the charity, with some of the funds being donated to local youngster Ollie Gardiner.

Aylesbury College would like to thank Action4Youth for their support, and congratulate its students on this huge achievement following lots of hard work and dedication.