Aylesbury cat owner left devastated after her pet was killed by air gun pellet

The owner of a cat that died after it was shot with an air rifle in Aylesbury says she “doesn’t understand how someone can be so cruel”.

Jo Foot found her cat, called Alfie, screaming in pain and struggling to breath in the garden of her home in Vickery Close yesterday morning (Thursday).

Alfie was rushed to the vet after his owner found him screaming in pain

Alfie was taken straight to the vets and an X-ray revealed an air gun pellet lodged in his body. The pellet had penetrated his liver and lungs.

Despite being given emergency treatment and a blood transfusion, the seven-year-old cat died as a result of his injuries.

Ms Foot is now issuing a warning to other cat owners in the area.

She said: “I’ve lived here for two years and never had anything like this has ever happened. I’m really shocked. I don’t know how anyone can be so cruel.

Jo Foot is warning other cat owners after her pet died after he was shot with an air rifle

“Alfie doesn’t go far so it must have happened in the Vickery Close or Lavender Grange area.

“The vet said the fact Alfie managed to get back home means it can’t have happened too far away.”

Ms Foot has reported the suspected shooting, which took place sometime between 10pm on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday, to Thames Valley Police.

If you have any information about the incident call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.