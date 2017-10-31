Aylesbury care home resident celebrates turning 100

A resident at an Aylesbury care home has celebrated turning 100 with a party for family and friends.

http://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/aylesbury-hairdressers-fundraising-to-help-booker-park-school-take-all-their-pupils-to-this-year-s-waterside-panto-1-8222843

Nancy Spencer, 100, with her card from HM The Queen

Nancy Spencer moved into Avondale Care Home two and a half years ago having previously lived in Leicestershire.

Nancy was born on 30 October 1917 in Seit Hill, Staffordshire.

She was born into a working class family and had to leave school when she was 16 because her family needed her to work to earn money.

She met her late husband Vernon when they both worked for the railway service in Derby before the Second World War.

Nancy Spencer's 100th birthday celebration at Avondale Care Home, Aylesbury

They married on April 19 1941 and lived with Nancy’s parents for a couple of years until they found a house to rent, which they later bought.

Nancy later went on to work for Rolls-Royce during the war in the casting department.

Nancy was living in a bungalow in Leicestershire but aged 97 decided she wanted to move into a care home.

Her son Nick, who lives in Buckinghamshire, chose Avondale so that he was nearby and the centenarian said she really liked the home in Gatehouse Road.

Nancy Spencer's 100th birthday cake, prepared by the team at Avondale Care Home

Nancy said: “I get looked after so well here and all the staff are very friendly.”

When asked what the secret was to live to 100 Nancy replied ‘just try hard’.

She added that she ‘eats lots of chocolate’ with Bournville and Green & Black’s dark chocolate her particular favourites.

Nancy received a card from HM The Queen to mark her special birthday.

Some of the many cards that Nancy Spencer received to mark her 100th birthday

Her room at Avondale is almost opposite fellow centenarian Eileen Smith, who is 107.