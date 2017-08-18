Aylesbury by-election results: Riverside and Southcourt wards

Have your say

The votes were counted last night in the Riverside district and Southcourt district and town council by-elections.

There was no change in the sitting parties following the by-elections in Aylesbury.

The Conservatives retained the Riverside district ward, which covers Quarrendon and Berryfields while the Liberal Democrats retained the Southcourt district and town council wards.

The by-elections were triggered by the resignations of Conservative Nick Lewis and Lib Dem Peter Agoro earlier this year for personal reasons.

The full results are as follows:

Riverside District Ward (Quarrendon and Berryfields)

> Ashley Waite (Conservative) - 301 votes

> Jason Samuel Bingley (Liberal Democrat) - 286 votes

> John Anthony Cowell (Labour Party) - 210 votes

> Phil Gomm (UKIP) - 48 votes

> Mary Hodgskiss (Green Party) - 23 votes

Total ballot papers counted: 872

Turnout: 13.1%

Southcourt District Ward

> Sally-Anne Jarvis (Liberal Democrats) - 456 votes

> Akhmad Hussain (Conservative) - 386 votes

> Ansar Gulzar (Labour) - 270 votes

> Julie Elizabeth Atkins (Green Party) - 58 votes

> Geoffrey Arthur Baile (UKIP) - 54 votes

Total ballot papers counted: 1238

Turnout: 26.85%

Southcourt Town Council Ward

> Waheed Khan Raja (Liberal Democrats) - 478 votes

> Asalat Khan (Conservative) - 363 votes

> Carmel Traynor (Labour) - 283 votes

> Julie Elizabeth Atkins (Green Party) - 55 votes

> Debbie Huntley (UKIP) - 47 votes

Total ballot papers counted: 1238

Turnout: 26.85%