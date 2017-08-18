Aylesbury by-election results: Riverside and Southcourt wards

The votes were counted last night in the Riverside district and Southcourt district and town council by-elections.
There was no change in the sitting parties following the by-elections in Aylesbury.
The Conservatives retained the Riverside district ward, which covers Quarrendon and Berryfields while the Liberal Democrats retained the Southcourt district and town council wards.
The by-elections were triggered by the resignations of Conservative Nick Lewis and Lib Dem Peter Agoro earlier this year for personal reasons.
The full results are as follows:
Riverside District Ward (Quarrendon and Berryfields)
> Ashley Waite (Conservative) - 301 votes
> Jason Samuel Bingley (Liberal Democrat) - 286 votes
> John Anthony Cowell (Labour Party) - 210 votes
> Phil Gomm (UKIP) - 48 votes
> Mary Hodgskiss (Green Party) - 23 votes
Total ballot papers counted: 872
Turnout: 13.1%
Southcourt District Ward
> Sally-Anne Jarvis (Liberal Democrats) - 456 votes
> Akhmad Hussain (Conservative) - 386 votes
> Ansar Gulzar (Labour) - 270 votes
> Julie Elizabeth Atkins (Green Party) - 58 votes
> Geoffrey Arthur Baile (UKIP) - 54 votes
Total ballot papers counted: 1238
Turnout: 26.85%
Southcourt Town Council Ward
> Waheed Khan Raja (Liberal Democrats) - 478 votes
> Asalat Khan (Conservative) - 363 votes
> Carmel Traynor (Labour) - 283 votes
> Julie Elizabeth Atkins (Green Party) - 55 votes
> Debbie Huntley (UKIP) - 47 votes
Total ballot papers counted: 1238
Turnout: 26.85%
