Aylesbury bride-to-be Kerry goes the whole Hogg to reach the Pinnock-le in wedding dress competition

An Aylesbury bride-to-be is celebrating this week after winning her wedding dress for free from a popular bridal shop.

Kerry Hogg was one of nine entrants in Le Sposi’s first anniversary competition where brides-to-be had to get as many votes on their Facebook nomination videos as possible.

And former Quarrendon School pupil Kerry, who is set to marry partner Louie Pinnock next May at St Marys Church after 20 years together, was the clear winner.

Family and friends rallied around Kerry to secure her the most votes meaning she gets to choose any dress from Le Sposi’s collection for her big day - a prize worth as much as £2,500.

And Kerry, whose video was viewed more than 58,000 times, could not be happier.

“I am over the moon, words can’t describe how happy I am,” Kerry said.

Le Sposi in Wendover celebrated its first anniversary at the weekend

“It’s still sinking in. I’m just walking around smiling. All the other brides’ videos were amazing and they worked hard too so to win I’m very privileged and honoured.”

Kerry said her determination and putting in the effort to ask people to vote paid off.

“It was all down to determination and hard work. It was like a full time job getting votes!

“I’m a very unlucky person usually but I did enter a make up competition to win my make up on my wedding day which I won last week too! So I’ve only won two competitions in my life but winning the dress beats any other competition I have entered in the past.

I just want to thank all my friends and family for all their support for the last eight weeks but most importantly to every individual who voted for me to win this amazing competition as I couldn’t have done it without them. Kerry Hogg, competition winner

“Knowing my dress is paid for is the biggest relief ever and especially from Le Sposi as the dresses are absolutely stunning. The dress is one of the most important things.

Sisters Loredana Foster and Gerardina Taylor, who run the Wendover-based bridal wear shop, said the competition was the perfect way to celebrate their first year in business.

“We really wanted to give a little something back after a great first year and make one bride-to-be happy as well as get our name out there.

“The competition went down really well and all the entrants were amazing but Kerry fully deserved to win.”