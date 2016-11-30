Aylesbury band Marillion come back home for memorable one-off gig

Pop and rock group Marillion came back to their roots on Sunday night as they performed a one-off gig at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury.

The band played at the Waterside as the first step of their UK tour at an event organised by Friars Aylesbury.

Described by fans as ‘one of the best Marillion gigs they had ever seen’ the band performed two and a half hours of hits from across the decades.

Guitarist Steve Rothery, the longest-serving member of the band, said: “This was the first part of our UK and European tours.

“The Waterside is a great venue and it was fantastic to perform in front of a ‘home’ crowd but there was a bit of extra pressure.

“It is great to hear that the fans really enjoyed the gig and a friend of mine Steve Hackett, who was in the audience, told me he agreed it was one of the best gigs we had done for a long time.

“Hopefully it was the start of what will be a great few months touring.”

Marillion have upcoming gigs in Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff and London followed by dates in France and Holland.

The band are best known for their 1985 UK number two single ‘Kayleigh’ but also for being the first musical group to crowdfund for a tour and an album in 1997 and 2000 respectively.