Aylesbury awash with runners for Boxing Day road race

More than 230 runners took part in the 57th running of Aylesbury’s popular 5km Boxing Day road race.

Serious and fun runners completed the two lap course around the town centre on what was a relatively mild day.

Runners completing the Boxing Day road race

Last year’s winner Owain Jones from Bristol & West Athletics Club took the coveted trophy again, this year completing the course in 15:31, 15 seconds faster than 2015.

His time is a new course record on the revised 5km route.

He was followed home by two previous winners Fabien Downes from Chiltern Harriers who was second in a time of 15:47, and Simon Coombes of Leighton Buzzard who was third in 16:27.

The ladies race was won by Helen Eastham representing Birmingham for the second time in three years in a time of 18:48.

Youngsters compete in the junior races as part of the Boxing Day running event in Aylesbury

Second was former two-time winner Tracy Galbraith in a time of 20:32 with Alice Wright third in 20:51.

Other events on the day were a one-mile race won by Howard Waller of Oxford City in 6.18 with Andrew Stewart of Chiltern Harriers second in 6.44.

Sharon Davidson of Purple Patch Runners finished third in 7:12.

The final race of the day was an 800m race for U11 athletes and younger around four laps of Market Square.

A junior runner takes part complete with her cuddly toy!

This year’s winner was Kitty Galbraith who finished in 3:36 with Ethan Perry of Aylesbury Vale second in 3:45 and Bartlett Quinlan in third.

Other prizes were given out across the age groups with Julia Austin, Rosanna Iannone, Anna Cuthbert, Rebecca Lee, Ben West, Phil Gray, Tim O’Callaghan and James Watson among the winners.

For a full list of results and winners visit www.voaac.org.uk.