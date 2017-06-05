AVDC team to take part in ‘a test of strength for man and machine’ as they contest revived National Refuse Championship

Aylesbury Vale District Council’s waste collection team are going for glory this weekend as the National Refuse Championship is revived after a 22-year hiatus.

The crew are competing against 31 other teams from waste recycling companies and local authorities in an event described as ‘a test of strength for both man and machine.’

The event takes place on Weston-super-Mare seafront on June 10 and sees teams of five people (including one driver) working in pairs and taking turns to run, load a large wheelie bin with stones and push it fifty metres to an awaiting truck to empty it.

The gruelling process is repeated as the truck moves in 50 metre stages towards the finish line.

The day starts with a series of timed heats during the morning culminating in a final race between the two remaining teams in the afternoon.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Alzhimer’s Society.

AVDC’s team are hopeful of success according to their transport and waste transfer station manager David Clark.

He said: “Taking part in this event is a great team building exercise and provides an opportunity for us to meet with other teams from around the country and share expertise.

“Recycling and waste collection in the Vale throws up some unique challenges from the small villages and tight country lanes, to the fast-growing urban areas.

“Our crews always rise to the challenge and I’m confident they can bring the trophy home!”

The winning team will receive a trophy as well as a trip to Centre Parcs for them and their families.

AVDC’s team for the event consists of Ed Bolton, a driver of 15 years experience and loaders Daniel Bromwich (12 and a half years experience), Ashton Lawler (two years), Daniel Fox (two and a half years) and Thiago Cardodo, who started in January.

Mr Clark said: “I saw the event advertised on LinkedIn a couple of weeks ago and we got the last remaining space in the competition after a team dropped out.

“We have organised a coach so supporters can come and cheer on the guys.”