AVDC bin collection crews go the extra mile for road safety

Aylesbury Vale District Council’s (AVDC) bin lorry drivers have hit the road on bikes to get a different driving perspective to help maintain their high standards of road safety.

Throughout December and January AVDC drivers took part in a Safe Urban Driving training course.

The course focussed on the hazards of driving and how drivers can share the road safely with motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The course included an on-road practical which gave the drivers first-hand experience of what it feels like to be a cyclist on busy roads.

Amy Bridgford, AVDC Operations and Projects Manager said: “Our drivers face a tough task in navigating their lorries along the narrow streets and winding county roads of the Vale. They have to negotiate all manner of road traffic, cyclists and pedestrians, not to mention often battling the weather, all while keeping on track with the collection schedules.

Courses like this help keep our crews at the top of their game and safe on the road”.

Redbridge, the training provider, commented: “All of the drivers who attended this course did extremely well on both the practical and the theory modules.

"We were very impressed with the professional attitude that all of the drivers gave to this subject. We also applaud AVDC for their decision to train this important aspect of road safety”.